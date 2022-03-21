Schmidt’s Here+Now Natural Deodorant is formulated for men and women without aluminum, certified vegan by Vegan Action and Leaping Bunny cruelty-free, and offers all-day odor protection. Luxurious, long-lasting scent made with natural fragrance—combines spicy citrus with sophisticated and deep woodsy notes for an unforgettable aroma. Yes, this baking soda-free, activated charcoal natural deodorant actually works, and is made with plant-based oils and butters like coconut oil, jojoba seed oil, and shea butter, as well as vitamin E. Schmidt’s gender neutral natural fragrances are never synthetic, always made with plant isolates and essential oils like tea tree and lavender. Our natural deodorant formula helps neutralize odor and keep you fresh, with magnesium and without baking soda. All of our Schmidt’s natural deodorant sticks require only a small amount of application for great results. To use, hold the product momentarily to skin to soften on contact with body heat. Gently apply a small amount to dry, clean underarms to keep you feeling fresh all day. 1-2 swipes for application is all you need. Do not apply to irritated, damaged or freshly shaved skin.

All Natural Deodorant That Works – Schmidt's Here and Now Sensitive Skin baking soda-free formula helps neutralize odor and keep you fresh enriched with magnesium and activated charcoal

Natural Fragrance – this natural scent made with essential oils combines spicy citrus with sophisticated and deep woodsy notes for an unforgettable aroma

Proven Protection – Our award-winning deodorants are for every body

Fights Body Odor – 1-2 swipes is all you need for all day protection with just a small amount. Before applying, hold product to skin to soften the oils on contact with body heat

Plant Based Ingredients – Formulated for your sensitive skin, using ingredients such as activated charcoal, magnesium and essential oils like tea tree and lavender