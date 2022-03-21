Schmidt’s Rose + Black Pepper Natural Deodorant is formulated for men and women without aluminum, certified vegan by Vegan Action and Leaping Bunny cruelty-free, and offers all-day odor protection. Luxurious, long-lasting scent made with natural fragrance—fragrant rosy florals mixed with a flash of cracked peppercorn for an edgy kind of rose and sweetness. This baking soda-free, hemp seed oil natural deodorant actually works, and is made with plant-based oils and butters like coconut oil, jojoba seed oil, and shea butter, as well as vitamin E. Schmidt’s gender neutralfragrances are never synthetic, always made with plant isolates and essential oils. Our natural deodorant formula helps neutralize odor and keep you fresh, with magnesium and without baking soda. All of our Schmidt’s natural deodorant sticks require only a small amount of application for great results. To use, hold the product momentarily to skin to soften on contact with body heat. Gently apply a small amount to dry, clean underarms to keep you feeling fresh all day.Do not apply to irritated, damaged or freshly shaved skin.

Natural Fragrance – A natural scent with essential oils that's fragrant florals mixed with a flash of cracked peppercorn make for an edgy kind of rosy sweetness

Plant Based Ingredients – Formulated for your sensitive skin, using ingredients such as activated charcoal, magnesium and essential oils like tea tree and lavender

Great Value – Offers 20 percent larger size per stick for almost half the price of our competitors

Proven Protection – Ourdeodorants are for every body

Fights Body Odor – 1-2 swipes is all you need for all day protection with just a small amount. Before applying, hold product to skin to soften the oils on contact with body heat

All Natural Deodorant That Works – Helps neutralize odor and keep you fresh, enriched with hemp seed oil and magnesium