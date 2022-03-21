Schmidt's Fluoride Free Kids Tooth + Mouth Paste helps encourage overall mouth health, helping to freshen breath and combat plaque and tartar with regular brushing. This gentle, plant-based, fluoride-free formula for kids includes vitamins and plant extracts like vitamin E, aloe, coconut oil, and tea tree. Schmidt's oral care formulas, for both kids and adults, use innovative ingredients derived from plants and minerals that will help you feel good, your mouth feel clean, and your breath smell great. Schmidt's fluoride free tooth and mouth paste for kids is formulated without SLS, SCS, PEG, triclosan, and artificial sweeteners, flavors, and dyes, and no harsh abrasives. Plus, Schmidt's oral care is always certified vegan and cruelty free. Schmidt's Kids Mint + Berry toothpaste is a flavorful punch of mixed berries paired with the enticing undertones of cool mint. Berry delightful, indeed, and no artificial flavoring here! The Mint + Berry flavor helps complete this extraordinary new oral care formula for kids powered by special ingredients and unique flavors you just don’t see in everyday pastes.

To use:Wet your tooth brush and apply product. Brush teeth thoroughly, at least twice a day, or as directed by a dentist. Gently brush the tongue from front to back for a more complete clean and to help freshen breath. For children, use a pea-sized amount and supervise as necessary. For children under the age of 2 years old please consult a dentist or physician.