Mouthwatering and juicy, our newest Riesling offers fragrant aromas of crisp green apple and zesty citrus. Bold and brilliant, its notes of bright acidity are balanced with rich flavors of white peach and honeysuckle. This medium-bodied wine is well-structured, leading to a long and lasting finish.

Pour a glass of Schmitt Sohne Dry Riesling to enjoy on its own or perfectly matched with crisp green salads, flaky white fish, California rolls or creamy pastas.