Scholastic Little Leveled Readers Level B Box Set
1 ctUPC: 0978054506768
Purchase Options
Product Details
A step-by-step, book-by-book program that guides children through the early stages of reading. Each book, carefully evaluated by a reading specialist to correlate with the Guided Reading Levels, is leveled to address the early stages of a child's reading development. Inside each box set you'll find 75 storybooks (5 copies of 15 titles) on topics children love, which makes them perfect for group learning. Each set also includes a mini-teaching guide.
- Just the right level to help young readers soar
- 5 copies of 15 delightful tales
- 4-page mini teaching guide
- Comes with a storage box
- Grade PK-K/4-6 years