Color Ultime Color Cream 3.3 Amethyst Black 12/Kit - If you want to make a bold statement, go all out with Schwarzkopf Color Ultime. Infused with Diamond Brilliance Serum, this formula offers show-stopping shine and up to 10 weeks of color intensity. The breakthrough formula of Color Ultime hair colorations provide vivid color intensity and premium performance for noticeably brilliant color results. Color Ultime hair dye defies fading for lasting vibrancy up to 10 weeks. Experience premium performance for noticeably brilliant color results. Schwarzkopf helps you achieve professional quality color results at home with on-trend shades. Color Ultime offers show-stopping shine and up to 10 weeks of color intensity. For all hair textures. Make a statement today!

INTENSE COLOR: The breakthrough formula of Color Ultime hair colorations provide vivid color intensity and defies fading for lasting vibrancy up to 10 weeks. Experience premium performance for noticeably brilliant color results.

FADE RESISTANT: Color Ultime hair dye defies fading for lasting vibrancy for up to 10 weeks!

SHINE LIKE A DIAMOND: Color Ultime hair colorations provide incredible shine that is sure to stop the show!

IN THE BOX: 1 tube color cream, 1 application bottle with developer lotion, 1 tube conditioning treatment with Diamond Brilliance Serum™, 1 pair of gloves, and 1 instruction leaflet

If your hair is longer than shoulder length, we recommend using 2 boxes of Color Ultime hair dye for the application.