Schwarzkopf® Color Ultime® 4.1 Sapphire Black Permanent Hair Color
1 ctUPC: 0001700012960
Shine bright like a diamond!
Infused with Diamond Brilliance Serum and formulated with UV filter technology, Color Ultîme color cream and conditioning treatments deliver long-lasting results with luminous shine.
- Up to 10 weeks of color intensity
- Make a fashion statement
- Vibrant, show-stopping color
- Incredible shine with Diamond Brilliance Serum
- For all hair textures