Schwarzkopf® Color Ultime® 4.1 Sapphire Black Permanent Hair Color
Schwarzkopf® Color Ultime® 4.1 Sapphire Black Permanent Hair Color
Schwarzkopf® Color Ultime® 4.1 Sapphire Black Permanent Hair Color
Schwarzkopf® Color Ultime® 4.1 Sapphire Black Permanent Hair Color
Schwarzkopf® Color Ultime® 4.1 Sapphire Black Permanent Hair Color
Schwarzkopf® Color Ultime® 4.1 Sapphire Black Permanent Hair Color
Schwarzkopf® Color Ultime® 4.1 Sapphire Black Permanent Hair Color

1 ctUPC: 0001700012960
Product Details

Shine bright like a diamond!

Infused with Diamond Brilliance Serum and formulated with UV filter technology, Color Ultîme color cream and conditioning treatments deliver long-lasting results with luminous shine.

  • Up to 10 weeks of color intensity
  • Make a fashion statement
  • Vibrant, show-stopping color
  • Incredible shine with Diamond Brilliance Serum
  • For all hair textures