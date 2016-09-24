Hover to Zoom
Schwarzkopf Göt2b Glued Blasting Freeze Spray
12 ozUPC: 0005233691201
Located in AISLE 18
Product Details
Freeze that style into place with got2b Blasting Freeze Spray. Spray through hair carelessly for that messy look or twist tips into spikes for outrageous hold that will last until your next shampoo. Only for stuck-up styles and extreme rock-hard hair.
- Provides hold so strong (it's wind-tunnel tested) your style will last until your next shampoo