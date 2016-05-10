Schwarzkopf Keratin Color 4.6 Intense Cocoa Permanent Hair Color Kit Perspective: front
Schwarzkopf Keratin Color 4.6 Intense Cocoa Permanent Hair Color Kit Perspective: left
Schwarzkopf Keratin Color 4.6 Intense Cocoa Permanent Hair Color Kit Perspective: right
Schwarzkopf Keratin Color 4.6 Intense Cocoa Permanent Hair Color Kit

1 ctUPC: 0001700012723
Product Details

What's our secret to a youthful look? Discover our cutting edge Anti-Breakage Technology K-Bond-Plex with Pre-Color Serum for rich even color that's extra-long lasting. With 100% gray coverage, Keratin Color leaves hair color looking renewed.

  • Before: Protective Pre-Color Serum conditions the hair before coloring for a more even color result from root to tip
  • During: Color Cream with Keratin-Complex offers long-lasting color and100% gray coverage
  • After: K-Bond-Plex conditioner repairs inner hair structure and coats the hair surface after the coloration process for strong and healthy looking hair