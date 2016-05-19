Schwarzkopf Keratin Color 6.0 Delicate Praline Permanent Hair Color Kit
Product Details
What's our secret to a youthful look? Discover our cutting edge Anti-Breakage Technology K-Bond-Plex with Pre-Color Serum for rich even color that's extra-long lasting. With 100% gray coverage, Keratin Color leaves hair color looking renewed.
- Before: Protective Pre-Color Serum conditions the hair before coloring for a more even color result from root to tip
- During: Color Cream with Keratin-Complex offers long-lasting color and100% gray coverage
- After: K-Bond-Plex conditioner repairs inner hair structure and coats the hair surface after the coloration process for strong and healthy looking hair
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Color Creme : Water , Propylene Glycol , Cetyl Alcohol , Ammonium Hydroxide , Paraffinum Liquidum ( Mineral Oil ) , Stearyl Alcohol , Ethanolamine , Ceteareth-30 , Toluene-2 , 5-diamine Sulfate , Hydrolyzed Collagen , Hydrolyzed Keratin , Acrylamidopropyltrimonium Chloride/acrylates Copolymer , Fragrance , Steareth-100 , Glyceryl Stearate , Ammonium Sulfate , Resorcinol , Sodium Sulfite , Silica , Tetrasodium EDTA , Linalool , Ascorbic Acid , 2-methylresorcinol , M-aminophenol , Citronellol , Phenoxyethanol , Sodium Chloride , 2-amino-3-hydroxypyridine ; Developer Lotion : Water , Hydrogen Peroxide , Cetearyl Alcohol , Paraffinum Liquidum ( Mineral Oil ) , Ceteareth-20 , Propylene Glycol , Etidronic Acid , 2 , 6-dicarboxypyridine , Disodium Pyrophosphate , Potassium Hydroxide , Sodium Benzoate ; Pre-treatment : Water , Hydroxyethylcellulose , Ppg-1-peg-9 Lauryl Glycol Ether , Pyridoxine HCl , Sodium Benzoate , Sodium Salicylate , Hydrolyzed Collagen , Fragrance , Acrylamidopropyltrimonium Chloride/acrylates Copolymer , Hexyl Cinnamal , Potassium Hydroxide , Ci 14700 ( Red 4 ) , Ci 60730 ( Ext . Violet 2 ) ; K-bond-plex Conditioner : Water , Cetearyl Alcohol , Behentrimonium Chloride , Dimethicone , Amodimethicone/morpholinomethyl Silsesquioxane Copolymer , Magnesium Citrate , Magnesium Chloride , Hydrolyzed Keratin , Polyquaternium-37 , Macadamia Ternifolia Seed Oil , Panthenol , Isopropyl Myristate , Citric Acid , Phenoxyethanol , Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine , Isopropyl Alcohol , Glyceryl Stearate , Sodium Methylparaben , Glycerin , Fragrance , Dicaprylyl Carbonate , Laureth-23 , Laureth-4 , Sodium Hydroxide , Hexyl Cinnamal , Butylphenyl Methylpropional , Benzyl Salicylate , Linalool , Benzyl Alcohol , Limonene , Lauryl Glucoside , Sodium Sulfate , Trideceth-5 , Salicylic Acid .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More