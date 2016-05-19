Schwarzkopf Keratin Color 6.0 Delicate Praline Permanent Hair Color Kit Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
Schwarzkopf Keratin Color 6.0 Delicate Praline Permanent Hair Color Kit Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
Schwarzkopf Keratin Color 6.0 Delicate Praline Permanent Hair Color Kit Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 3 is selected.

Schwarzkopf Keratin Color 6.0 Delicate Praline Permanent Hair Color Kit

1 ctUPC: 0001700012796
Purchase Options

Product Details

What's our secret to a youthful look? Discover our cutting edge Anti-Breakage Technology K-Bond-Plex with Pre-Color Serum for rich even color that's extra-long lasting. With 100% gray coverage, Keratin Color leaves hair color looking renewed.

  • Before: Protective Pre-Color Serum conditions the hair before coloring for a more even color result from root to tip
  • During: Color Cream with Keratin-Complex offers long-lasting color and100% gray coverage
  • After: K-Bond-Plex conditioner repairs inner hair structure and coats the hair surface after the coloration process for strong and healthy looking hair

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Color Creme : Water , Propylene Glycol , Cetyl Alcohol , Ammonium Hydroxide , Paraffinum Liquidum ( Mineral Oil ) , Stearyl Alcohol , Ethanolamine , Ceteareth-30 , Toluene-2 , 5-diamine Sulfate , Hydrolyzed Collagen , Hydrolyzed Keratin , Acrylamidopropyltrimonium Chloride/acrylates Copolymer , Fragrance , Steareth-100 , Glyceryl Stearate , Ammonium Sulfate , Resorcinol , Sodium Sulfite , Silica , Tetrasodium EDTA , Linalool , Ascorbic Acid , 2-methylresorcinol , M-aminophenol , Citronellol , Phenoxyethanol , Sodium Chloride , 2-amino-3-hydroxypyridine ; Developer Lotion : Water , Hydrogen Peroxide , Cetearyl Alcohol , Paraffinum Liquidum ( Mineral Oil ) , Ceteareth-20 , Propylene Glycol , Etidronic Acid , 2 , 6-dicarboxypyridine , Disodium Pyrophosphate , Potassium Hydroxide , Sodium Benzoate ; Pre-treatment : Water , Hydroxyethylcellulose , Ppg-1-peg-9 Lauryl Glycol Ether , Pyridoxine HCl , Sodium Benzoate , Sodium Salicylate , Hydrolyzed Collagen , Fragrance , Acrylamidopropyltrimonium Chloride/acrylates Copolymer , Hexyl Cinnamal , Potassium Hydroxide , Ci 14700 ( Red 4 ) , Ci 60730 ( Ext . Violet 2 ) ; K-bond-plex Conditioner : Water , Cetearyl Alcohol , Behentrimonium Chloride , Dimethicone , Amodimethicone/morpholinomethyl Silsesquioxane Copolymer , Magnesium Citrate , Magnesium Chloride , Hydrolyzed Keratin , Polyquaternium-37 , Macadamia Ternifolia Seed Oil , Panthenol , Isopropyl Myristate , Citric Acid , Phenoxyethanol , Stearamidopropyl Dimethylamine , Isopropyl Alcohol , Glyceryl Stearate , Sodium Methylparaben , Glycerin , Fragrance , Dicaprylyl Carbonate , Laureth-23 , Laureth-4 , Sodium Hydroxide , Hexyl Cinnamal , Butylphenyl Methylpropional , Benzyl Salicylate , Linalool , Benzyl Alcohol , Limonene , Lauryl Glucoside , Sodium Sulfate , Trideceth-5 , Salicylic Acid .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More