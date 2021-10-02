Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 4 is selected.
Schweid & Sons Butcher's Blend Burger Patties
4 ct / 5.3 ozUPC: 0002396474505
Purchase Options
Located in MEAT
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
4.0 Exact servings per container
Serving size1 patty
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Total Fat30g46%
Saturated Fat11g57%
Trans Fat2g
Cholesterol110mg35%
Sodium100mg4%
Protein26g
Calcium32mg2%
Iron2.7mg15%
Potassium366mg8%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
BEEF
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More