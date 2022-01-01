Whether it's a game of scooter hockey or a group scooter train, the Champion Sports Plastic Scooter with Handles offers plenty of fun for the gym or playground. The scooter has non-marring plastic casters that won't markup indoor floors and handles for extra stability. Equipped with a wide 12" x 12" base, the scooter can be used while sitting, kneeling or in a prone position for a variety of games and activities. This 12" plastic scooter feature easy grip handles and non-marring swivel casters. Sold in Blue or Yellow (no color choice).