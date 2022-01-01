Hover to Zoom
Scope Stainless Steel Folding Shot Cup - 2 oz
- Made with Kitchen Grade 18/8 Stainless Steel with Brushed Finish, Telescopic Design, Pocket size
- How to Use - Open the Cover and Pull the Outer Ring till it autolocks, Push the Outer Ring Back to Close, Dishwasher safe
- Ideal for Traveling Fishing Golf. Perfection addition to carry with your Hip Flask
- Scope Stainless Steel Folding Shot Cup
- Capacity: 2 oz
- Material: Stainless Steel
- Engraving Offered: Yes
- Dimension: 2" dia. x .8" H