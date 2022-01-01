Scope Stainless Steel Folding Shot Cup - 2 oz Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Scope Stainless Steel Folding Shot Cup - 2 oz

1UPC: 0072390247269
Purchase Options

Product Details

Features

  • Made with Kitchen Grade 18/8 Stainless Steel with Brushed Finish, Telescopic Design, Pocket size
  • How to Use - Open the Cover and Pull the Outer Ring till it autolocks, Push the Outer Ring Back to Close, Dishwasher safe
  • Ideal for Traveling Fishing Golf. Perfection addition to carry with your Hip Flask
  • Scope Stainless Steel Folding Shot Cup
Specifications
  • Capacity: 2 oz
  • Material: Stainless Steel
  • Engraving Offered: Yes
  • Dimension: 2" dia. x .8" H

 