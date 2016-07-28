Hover to Zoom
Scotch-Brite® Disposable Toilet Scrubber Kit
7 pcUPC: 0007630872684
Product Details
Power through rust, grime & hard water stains with the Scotch-Brite® Disposible Toilet Scrubber.
- Genuine Scotch-Brite® brand scrubbing power
- Shaped to access stains hidden under the rim
- Built-in bleach alternative cleaner with pumice scrubs away rust & hard water stains
- Flexing head design allows maximum contact with the toilet bowl
- Contains 5 disposable scrubber refills, 1 handle and 1 caddy