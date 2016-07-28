Scotch-Brite® Disposable Toilet Scrubber Kit Perspective: front
Scotch-Brite® Disposable Toilet Scrubber Kit

7 pcUPC: 0007630872684
Power through rust, grime & hard water stains with the Scotch-Brite® Disposible Toilet Scrubber.

  • Genuine Scotch-Brite® brand scrubbing power
  • Shaped to access stains hidden under the rim
  • Built-in bleach alternative cleaner with pumice scrubs away rust & hard water stains
  • Flexing head design allows maximum contact with the toilet bowl
  • Contains 5 disposable scrubber refills, 1 handle and 1 caddy

