Scotch-Brite Scrub Dots Heavy Duty Scrub Sponge Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Scotch-Brite Scrub Dots Heavy Duty Scrub Sponge

6 pkUPC: 0007630890995
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by

Product Details

Scotch-Brite® Heavy Duty Scrub Dots scrub sponge featuring the newly invented Scotch-Brite® Scrub Dots will help you power through the toughest messes without trapping food. Eliminate the toughest baked-on messes with a scrub sponge that scrubs fast and stays clean. The innovative scrub dots cut through messes and rinse clean – even eggs and cheese won’t stick.

  • Scrub Dots Unlocks the Power of Stay Clean Technology to Scrub Fast and Rinse Clean
  • Scrubs Fast - cuts through stuck-on messes
  • Rinses clean - even eggs & cheese won’t stick
  • Improved Design to Delivers 2X Scrubbing Power
  • Powerful Scrubbing for Stuck-on Messes
  • Great for the kitchen, garage and outdoors
  • Safe On: Pots and Pans, Non-Coated Cookware, Oven Racks, Concrete, Bricks, Tools and More!
  • Sanitize in the dishwasher and reuse

Shipping & Return Information