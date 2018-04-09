Hover to Zoom
Scotch-Brite Scrub Dots Heavy Duty Scrub Sponge
6 pkUPC: 0007630890995
Scotch-Brite® Heavy Duty Scrub Dots scrub sponge featuring the newly invented Scotch-Brite® Scrub Dots will help you power through the toughest messes without trapping food. Eliminate the toughest baked-on messes with a scrub sponge that scrubs fast and stays clean. The innovative scrub dots cut through messes and rinse clean – even eggs and cheese won’t stick.
- Scrub Dots Unlocks the Power of Stay Clean Technology to Scrub Fast and Rinse Clean
- Scrubs Fast - cuts through stuck-on messes
- Rinses clean - even eggs & cheese won’t stick
- Improved Design to Delivers 2X Scrubbing Power
- Powerful Scrubbing for Stuck-on Messes
- Great for the kitchen, garage and outdoors
- Safe On: Pots and Pans, Non-Coated Cookware, Oven Racks, Concrete, Bricks, Tools and More!
- Sanitize in the dishwasher and reuse