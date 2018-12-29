Scotch-Brite® Non-Scratch Scrub Dots scrub sponge featuring the newly invented Scotch-Brite® Scrub Dots will help you power through the toughest messes without trapping food. Eliminate the toughest baked-on messes with a scrub sponge that scrubs fast and stays clean. The innovative scrub dots cut through messes and rinse clean – even eggs and cheese won’t stick

Scrubs Fast - cuts through stuck-on messes

Rinses clean - even eggs & cheese won’t stick

Won’t scratch - safe for non-stick

Great for the kitchen, garage and outdoors

Sanitize in the dishwasher and reuse

One Scotch-Brite Sponge Outlasts 30 Rolls of Paper Towels