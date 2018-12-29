Scotch-Brite Scrub Dots Non-Scratch Scrub Sponges Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Scotch-Brite Scrub Dots Non-Scratch Scrub Sponges

6 pkUPC: 0007630891053
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by

Product Details

Scotch-Brite® Non-Scratch Scrub Dots scrub sponge featuring the newly invented Scotch-Brite® Scrub Dots will help you power through the toughest messes without trapping food. Eliminate the toughest baked-on messes with a scrub sponge that scrubs fast and stays clean. The innovative scrub dots cut through messes and rinse clean – even eggs and cheese won’t stick

  • Scrubs Fast - cuts through stuck-on messes
  • Rinses clean - even eggs & cheese won’t stick
  • Won’t scratch - safe for non-stick
  • Great for the kitchen, garage and outdoors
  • Sanitize in the dishwasher and reuse
  • One Scotch-Brite Sponge Outlasts 30 Rolls of Paper Towels

Shipping & Return Information