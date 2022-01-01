Scotch® Kids' Blunt Tip Scissors Perspective: front
Scotch® Kids' Blunt Tip Scissors

5 inUPC: 0005114192777
Scotch™ Kid Scissors are perfect for school and help children create fun art, craft, and school projects. It features stainless steel blades designed for safety and a soft comfort-grip handle designed for both left and right-handed use.

  • Perfect for school
  • Stainless steel blades designed for safety
  • Handle designed for both right and left handed users
  • Soft comfort grip handles