Scotch® Student Scissors
7 inUPC: 0005114193160
Product Details
Scotch™ Student Scissors are great for school projects and feature durable stainless steel blades and handles designed for both left and right handed use.
- Great for school projects
- Handle designed for both right and left handed users
- Mix case of blue, green, purple handles
- Suitable for metal, wood, composite, and advanced materials
Warning: Caution: Sharp blades. Handle with care. Keep out of reach of children.
Model: 1407S-MIX
Warranty: 5-Year Limited Warranty