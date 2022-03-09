Scotch® Student Scissors Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Scotch® Student Scissors

7 inUPC: 0005114193160
Purchase Options

Product Details

Scotch™ Student Scissors are great for school projects and feature durable stainless steel blades and handles designed for both left and right handed use.

  • Great for school projects
  • Handle designed for both right and left handed users
  • Mix case of blue, green, purple handles
  • Suitable for metal, wood, composite, and advanced materials

Warning: Caution: Sharp blades. Handle with care. Keep out of reach of children.

Model: 1407S-MIX

Warranty: 5-Year Limited Warranty