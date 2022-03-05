Features. All purpose natural and organic formula. Give new life to old soil. Get all the benefits of using fresh soil replenishes nutrients and organic matter. Get your garden off to a fast start. Restores wetting agents allows water to move freely through the soil and stay there. Improves soil structure. Makes more room for roots. Can be used in raised beds and outdoor containers. For vegetables fruits flowers and herbs covers one 4 x 4 raised bed or eight 16 potsSpecifications. Capacity 4.7 lbs. Country of Origin USA. Weight 31 lbs