Features. 4-2-3 Organic natural all - Purpose plant food. Contains organic - Gro beneficial microbes that biologically enhance our natural plant food by assisting in the breakdown of organic matter into nutrients. Use on vegetables flowers trees shrubs. In beds containers. Stimulates root development increasing nutrient uptake as well as water efficiency for plants. No manure odor. Formula is low to no dust. For lush plentiful gardens.. Item weight - 4 lbs.