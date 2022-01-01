Hover to Zoom
Scotts Miracle Gro 249539 4.7 lbs Refresh All in 1 Soil Revitalizer
All purpose natural & organic formula, give new life to old soil, get all the benefits of using fresh soil, replenishes nutrients & organic matter, get your garden off to a fast start, restores wetting agents, allows water to move freely through the soil & stay there, improves soil structure, makes more room for roots, can be used in raised beds & outdoor containers, for vegetables, fruits, flowers & herbs, covers one 4' x 4' raised bed or eight 16' pots.Specifications. Capacity: 4.7 lbs. Country of Origin: USA. Weight: 31.2 lbs