Scotts Ortho Roundup 0345510 24 oz.Ready To Use Insect Mite & Disease Killer
Features. Insect mite disease killer. Control a wide range of fungal diseases pests. Controls aphids mites beetles crickets weevils silverfish caterpillars white flies other insect pests. Controls fungal diseases including black spots powdery mildew rust scab blight brown rot leaf spot. Use on roses flowers houseplants ornamental trees shrubs fruits nuts vegetables. Easy to use. Requires no mixing.. Capacity - 24 oz.