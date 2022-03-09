Scotts Ortho Roundup 0345510 24 oz.Ready To Use Insect Mite & Disease Killer Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Scotts Ortho Roundup 0345510 24 oz.Ready To Use Insect Mite & Disease Killer

1UPC: 0007154903455
Purchase OptionsSold and Shipped by

Product Details

Features. Insect mite disease killer. Control a wide range of fungal diseases pests. Controls aphids mites beetles crickets weevils silverfish caterpillars white flies other insect pests. Controls fungal diseases including black spots powdery mildew rust scab blight brown rot leaf spot. Use on roses flowers houseplants ornamental trees shrubs fruits nuts vegetables. Easy to use. Requires no mixing.. Capacity - 24 oz.

Shipping & Return Information