Avoid that moment when you are walking out to your beautiful garden but Discover that something has destroyed all of your hard work chewing your plants until they are hardly recognizable. Protect your plants with Tomcat repellents deer repellent ready-to-use. The smell taste is unpleasant to deer rabbits. Tomcat repellents deer repellent ready-to-use has a long lasting rain resistant formula is safe to use on edible fruits vegetables as well as around people pets when used as directed. Features . Essential oils deliver a smell and taste that animals naturally hate. No-stink formula is long-lasting and rain-resistant. its just one easy step to protect your garden and landscape from deer and rabbits. Tested and proven results.