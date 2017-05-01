Hover to Zoom
Scotts Ortho Roundup 159697 Gran Animal Repellent - 2 lbs
1UPC: 0088860304917
Product Details
2 LB, Granular, Animal Repellent, Repels Rabbits, Skunks, Groundhogs, Squirrels & Other Small Herbivores, Safe For People, Pets & Plants, No Stink, Essential Oil Based Formulas, Oil Based Formula Delivers Long Lasting & Rain Resistant Performance, Active Ingredients: Rosemary Oil, Peppermint Oil, Cinnamon Oil, Putrescent Egg Solids.Features. Oil-based formula delivers long-lasting & rain resistant performance. No stink, essential oil-based formulas. Safe for people, pets and plants!. Repels Deer, Rabbits, Moose & Elk. Gran Animal RepellentSpecifications. Capacity: 2 lbs