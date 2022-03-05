Hover to Zoom
Scotts Ortho Roundup 211088 15 oz Tanglefoot Tree Insect Barrier
Contech 15 oz ready to use tanglefoot tree insect barrier nondrying sticky compound long lasting weatherproof made of all natural ingredients nontoxic to humans pets the environment sticky pastes made from natural gun resins vegetables oil wax applied as a continuous band around the trunks of shade trees plants or vines that provide a barrier against destructive climbing insects.Features. Tanglefoot Tree Insect Barrier. Nondrying sticky compound. Long lasting weatherproof. Made of all natural ingredients. Nontoxic to humans pets and the environmentSpecifications. Capacity 15 oz