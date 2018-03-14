Hover to Zoom
Scotts Ortho Roundup 262073 2 gal Concentrate Groundclear Vegetation Killer
Our products are assured for reliability and durability which has high quality and standard. Our products are designed with the up to date designs and creativity. We always work towards to fulfill the requirements of our end users.Features. Groundclear vegetation killer. Kills & prevents weeds for up to 1 year. Visible results in 1 hour. Kills to the rootSpecifications. Capacity: 2 gal. Country of Origin: United States of America. Weight: 41.6 lbs