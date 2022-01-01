Ingredients

Tomatoes, Beer (Water, Barley, Malt, Rice, Yeast, Hops), Vidalia Onion, Roasted Bell Peppers, Vinegar, Tomato Sauce, Chipotle Peppers, Poblano Peppers, Michigan Red Apples, Roasted Jalapeno, Hungarian Peppers, Water, Garlic, Tamari Soy Sauce (Water, Soybeans, Salt, Sugar), Habanero Peppers, Real Bacon, Natural and Artificial Bacon Flavoring, Horseradish, Olive Oil, Sugar, Smoked Sea Salt, Curry, Assorted Spices

Allergen Info

Contains Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

