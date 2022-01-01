Hover to Zoom
Scotty O'Hotty Roasted Pepper Sauce
5.3 fl ozUPC: 0085479900401
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tsp (5 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium30mg1.3%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0mcg0%
Vitamin C1.8mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Tomatoes, Beer (Water, Barley, Malt, Rice, Yeast, Hops), Onion, Roasted Bell Pepper, Vinegar, Tomato Sauce, Mango, Carrots, Tomato Paste, Water, Roasted Garlic, Jalapenos, Radishes, Cayenne, Olive Oil, Sea Salt, Peppercorn, Honey, Assorted Spices, Liquid Smoked (Water, Hickory Flavor, Vinegar, Molasses, Salt), Xanthan Gum.
Contains Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.