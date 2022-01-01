Ingredients

Tomatoes, Beer (Water, Barley, Malt, Rice, Yeast, Hops), Onion, Roasted Bell Pepper, Vinegar, Tomato Sauce, Mango, Carrots, Tomato Paste, Water, Roasted Garlic, Jalapenos, Radishes, Cayenne, Olive Oil, Sea Salt, Peppercorn, Honey, Assorted Spices, Liquid Smoked (Water, Hickory Flavor, Vinegar, Molasses, Salt), Xanthan Gum.

Allergen Info

Contains Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.

Disclaimer

