Scotty O'Hotty The Ghost Sauce
5 ozUPC: 0085479900402
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1tsp (5 ml)
Amount per serving
Calories0
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Sodium30mg1.25%
Total Carbohydrate0g0%
Protein0g
Vitamin C1.2mg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Tomatoes, Beer (Water, Barley, Malt, Rice, Yeast, Hops), Onion, Ghost Peppers, Roasted Bell Peppers, Vinegar, Tomato Sauce, Mango, Carrots, Tomato Paste, Water, Roasted Garlic, Jalapenos, Radishes, Cayenne, Olive Oil, Sea Salt, Honey, Assorted Spices, Liquid Smoke (Water, Hickory Flavor, Vinegar, Molasses, Salt), Xanthan Gum
Allergen Info
Contains Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products.
Disclaimer
