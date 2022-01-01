Ingredients

Crust (Enriched Unbleached Wheat Flour [Flour, Malted Barley Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid], Water, Bread Crumbs [Bleached Wheat Flour, Modified Food Starch, Salt, Dextrose, Mono and Diglycerides, Soybean Oil, Rice Starch, Wheat Starch, Yeast, Caramel Color, Extractives of Paprika, Natural Flavor Soy Lecithin], Contains 2% or Less of: Cheese Blend [Parmesan Cheese {Pasteurized Cow S Milk, Cheese Cultures Salt, Rennet}, Romano Cheese {Pasteurized Cow's Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Rennet}], Soy Lecithin, Soybean Oil, Unsalted Butter (Pasteurized Cream, Natural Flavorings), Yeast, Palm Oil, Dough Conditioner (Corn Starch, Wheat Flour, Fumaric Acid, Salt, Sodium Silico Aluminate, Lactic Acid, Acetic Acid, Wheat Flour, Ascorbic Acid, Enzymes), Salt, Sugar, Vital Wheat Gluten), Low Moisture Whole Milk Mozzarella Cheese (Pasteurized Milk, Cheese Cultures, Salt, Enzymes), Sauce (Water, Tomato Paste), Seasoning Blend (Sugar, Salt, Spices), Spices, Salt, Corn Syrup Solids, Paprika, Natural Flavoring, Garlic), Italian Sausage (Pork, Water, Spices, Salt, Corn Syrup Solids, Paprika, Natural Flavoring, Sugar), Pepperoni Made With Pork, Chicken and Beef (Pork, Mechanically Separated Chicken, Beef Spices, Dextrose, Lactic Acid Starter Culture, Oleoresin of Paprika, Sodium Ascorbate, Flavoring, Sodium Nitrite, BHA, BHT, Citric Acid), Red Bell Peppers, Yellow Bell Peppers, Red Onions

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More