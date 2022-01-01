Hover to Zoom
Sea-Bond® Original Denture Adhesive Seals for Uppers
4 pk / 30 ctUPC: 0001150900415
Purchase Options
Product Details
Get the extra confidence you’re looking for. Sea Bond Denture Adhesive works differently. The cushiony, soft seal gives you all day hold without the ooze and mess of denture pastes. And it’s zinc-free. Now you can wear your dentures comfortably all day and still feel like yourself.
- Secure denture adhesive for a stronger all day comfortable hold
- Ooze free, unlike denture pastes or denture creams
- Easy, no-mess cleanup
- Cushiony, soft feel
- Zinc-free