Sea Cuisine® Smart Ingredients Mediterranean Crusted Salmon Fillets

2 ct / 8.5 ozUPC: 0003549389463
Product Details

At Sea Cuisine, smart means...

  • Sustainable protein
  • Meal prep made easy
  • Amazingly tasty
  • Refined recipes
  • True to our Earth

Bake from frozen to flavorful in about 25 minutes.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1fillet (122 g)
Amount per serving
Calories240
% Daily value*
Total Fat10g12.82%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Polyunsaturated Fat4g
Monounsaturated Fat2.5g
Cholesterol45mg15%
Sodium1040mg45.22%
Total Carbohydrate18g6.55%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein18g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.9mg6%
Potassium370mg8%
Vitamin D6mcg30%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Salmon, Bread Crumb Coating: Water, Wheat Flour, Bread Crumbs (Whole Wheat Flour, Wheat Flour, Yeast, Sugar**, Vinegar, Malted Barley Flour, Sea Salt, Baking Soda, Salt), Couscous, Israeli Couscous, Corn Starch, Tomatoes, Salt, Black Olive Paste (Black Olives, Sea Salt, Oregano, White Wine Vinegar), Feta Cheese (Cultured Pasteurized Milk, Salt, Enzymes), Onions, Onion Powder, Tomato*, Chardonnay, Garlic Powder, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Olive Oil, Yellow Corn Flour, White Corn Flour, Parsley*, Red Bell Pepper*, Fennel Seed, Garlic*, Black Pepper, Red Pepper*, Nutmeg, Cumin, Paprika, Par Fried in Canola, Cottonseed, and/or Soybean Oil *Dried**Adds A Trivial Amount of Added Sugars

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
