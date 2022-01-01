Ingredients

Salmon, Bread Crumb Coating: Water, Wheat Flour, Bread Crumbs (Whole Wheat Flour, Wheat Flour, Yeast, Sugar**, Vinegar, Malted Barley Flour, Sea Salt, Baking Soda, Salt), Couscous, Israeli Couscous, Corn Starch, Tomatoes, Salt, Black Olive Paste (Black Olives, Sea Salt, Oregano, White Wine Vinegar), Feta Cheese (Cultured Pasteurized Milk, Salt, Enzymes), Onions, Onion Powder, Tomato*, Chardonnay, Garlic Powder, Concentrated Lemon Juice, Olive Oil, Yellow Corn Flour, White Corn Flour, Parsley*, Red Bell Pepper*, Fennel Seed, Garlic*, Black Pepper, Red Pepper*, Nutmeg, Cumin, Paprika, Par Fried in Canola, Cottonseed, and/or Soybean Oil *Dried**Adds A Trivial Amount of Added Sugars

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More