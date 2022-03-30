Sea Cuisine® Smart Ingredients Tortilla Crusted Tilapia Fillets Perspective: front
Sea Cuisine® Smart Ingredients Tortilla Crusted Tilapia Fillets Perspective: back
Sea Cuisine® Smart Ingredients Tortilla Crusted Tilapia Fillets Perspective: left
Sea Cuisine® Smart Ingredients Tortilla Crusted Tilapia Fillets

2 ct / 10 ozUPC: 0003549389467
Located in SEAFOOD

Product Details

At Sea Cuisine, Smart Means...

  • Sustainable protein
  • Meal prep made easy
  • Amazingly tasty
  • Refined recipes
  • True to our Earth

Bake from frozen to flavorful in about 23 minutes.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size1fillet (147 g)
Amount per serving
Calories290
% Daily value*
Total Fat9g11.54%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol45mg15%
Sodium1740mg75.65%
Total Carbohydrate31g11.27%
Dietary Fiber2g7.14%
Sugar2g
Protein21g
Calcium30mg2%
Iron2mg10%
Potassium360mg8%
Vitamin D2.7mcg15%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Tilapia, Tortilla Chips Coating: Wheat Flour, Water, Tortilla Chips [Yellow Whole Corn, Vegetable Oil (Contains Corn, Soybean, and/or Sunflower Oil)], Yellow Corn Flour, Black Bean*, Corn Starch, Salt, Chili Pepper*, Red Bell Pepper*, Sugar, Jalapeno Peppers*, Ground Cumin, Garlic Powder, Lime Oil, Smoked Paprika, Tomato*, Cilantro*, Oregano*, Yeast, Cinnamon.Par Fried in Canola, Cottonseed, and/or Soybean Oil.*Dried

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
