Sea Phantom draws inspiration from the spirit of the sea and the profound influence the cold, deeply plummeting Monterey Bay has on our estate vineyards. This wine was created to express the unique terroir of a single vineyard site. Aromas of ripe cherry and pomegranate intermingle with subtle notes of vanilla and smoky oak. The palate is smooth and layered with vivid flavors of raspberry and ripe plum.

Pairs well with herb-roasted pork tenderloin or oven-baked salmon filets.

100% Sustainably Farmed

Estate Grown in Monterey County, California

Single vineyard selection from Riverview Vineyard