Sea's Gift Roasted Seaweed Snack
.20 ozUPC: 0067810817101
Product Details
Gim is Korean Seaweed that is roasted, then lightly salted for exquisite flavor. This nutritious snack tastes great with your favorite dishes as a topping or right out of the bag! Sea's Gift Roasted Seaweed Snack is rich in vitamins and minerals - while remaining a delicious, low-calorie snack!
- Enjoy This Gift From The Sea
- Non GMO
- Good Source of Iodine
- Gluten Free
- Vegan
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size5g (5 g)
Amount per serving
Calories30
% Daily value*
Total Fat2g3.08%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium50mg2.08%
Total Carbohydrate1g0.33%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar0g
Protein1g
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0.36mg2%
Vitamin A400Number of International Units8%
Vitamin C12mg20%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
Seaweed, Non GMO Expeller Pressed Canola Oil, Non GMO Sesame Oil, Sea Salt
Allergen Info
Contains Sesame Seeds and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
