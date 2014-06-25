Gim is Korean Seaweed that is roasted, then lightly salted for exquisite flavor. This nutritious snack tastes great with your favorite dishes as a topping or right out of the bag! Sea's Gift Roasted Seaweed Snack is rich in vitamins and minerals - while remaining a delicious, low-calorie snack!

Enjoy This Gift From The Sea

Non GMO

Good Source of Iodine

Gluten Free

Vegan