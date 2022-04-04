Hover to Zoom
Sea Sun California Pinot Noir Red Wine
750 mLUPC: 0071090976010
Sea Sun celebrates our ongoing exploration of California and its great diversity of land. Our Pinot Noir is sourced from premier coastal regions, with cooling breezes off the Pacific Ocean that balance the bright warmth of the sun. These ideal conditions allow for an extended growing season, enabling us to create a layered wine that holds broad appeal. Strikingly soft, with scents of baked cherries, vanilla and brown spice.