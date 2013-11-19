Kelp Noodles are a sea vegetable in the form of an easy-to-eat noodle. Made of only kelp (a sea vegetable), sodium alginate (sodiumsalt extracted from a brown seaweed), and water, Kelp Noodles are fat-free, gluten-free, and very low in carbohydrates and calories. Their noodle form and neutral taste allow for a variety of uses, including salads, stir-fries, hot broths, and casseroles, while their healthful content provides a rich source of trace minerals, including iodine, which kelp is well known for. Their unique texture completes the package, making Kelp Noodles a one-of-a-kind healthful and tasty alternative to pasta and rice noodles. Best of all, no cooking is required. Just rinse and add the noodles to any dish and they are ready to eat!

