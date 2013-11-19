Sea Tangle Noodle Company Kelp Noodles Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Sea Tangle Noodle Company Kelp Noodles

12 ozUPC: 0008770301961
Purchase Options

Product Details

Kelp Noodles are a sea vegetable in the form of an easy-to-eat noodle. Made of only kelp (a sea vegetable), sodium alginate (sodiumsalt extracted from a brown seaweed), and water, Kelp Noodles are fat-free, gluten-free, and very low in carbohydrates and calories. Their noodle form and neutral taste allow for a variety of uses, including salads, stir-fries, hot broths, and casseroles, while their healthful content provides a rich source of trace minerals, including iodine, which kelp is well known for. Their unique texture completes the package, making Kelp Noodles a one-of-a-kind healthful and tasty alternative to pasta and rice noodles. Best of all, no cooking is required. Just rinse and add the noodles to any dish and they are ready to eat!

  • Versatile
  • Easy to Prepare
  • Ready to Eat
  • Neutral Taste
  • Low Carb
  • Low Calorie
  • Gluten Free
  • Fat Free
  • Mineral-Rich
  • Contains No Preservatives

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
3.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories6
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium65mg3%
Total Carbohydrate3g1%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar0g
Protein0g
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Water , Kelp , Sodium Alginate .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More