Seabuck Wonders Pure Himalyn Sea Buckthorn Seed Oil 500mg
Product Details
Pure Himalayan Sea Buckthorn Seed Oil (supercritical extract) is made from certified organic sea buckthorn, containing more than 100 bioactive nutrients. The two essential fatty acids linolenic acid (Omega 3) and linoleic acid (Omega 6) are in an almost perfect 1:1 ratio. It is rich in vitamins E, A, B, and P, flavonoids, phytosterols, amino acids, serotonin, and 28 trace elements, including iron, zinc, calcium, magnesium, and selenium. High in antioxidants, great for white blood cell nurturing, it is widely used in immune support and skin, heart, cholesterol, digestive, liver health.*
Good for both internal and external use.
Benefits:
- 100% Natural
- Kosher Certified
- Gluten Free
- 100% Pure Himalayan
- Optimum Potency
- Strong Antioxidant
- Immune Support*
- Skin, Cardiovascular & Liver Health*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Sea Buckthorn Seed Oil , Linolenic Acid ( Omega 3 ) , Linolenic Acid ( Omega 6 ) , Linolenic Acid ( Omega 6 ) , Oleic Acid ( Omega 9 ) , Vitamin E , Other Ingredients : Kosher Gelatin .
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More