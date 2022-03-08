Pure Himalayan Sea Buckthorn Seed Oil (supercritical extract) is made from certified organic sea buckthorn, containing more than 100 bioactive nutrients. The two essential fatty acids linolenic acid (Omega 3) and linoleic acid (Omega 6) are in an almost perfect 1:1 ratio. It is rich in vitamins E, A, B, and P, flavonoids, phytosterols, amino acids, serotonin, and 28 trace elements, including iron, zinc, calcium, magnesium, and selenium. High in antioxidants, great for white blood cell nurturing, it is widely used in immune support and skin, heart, cholesterol, digestive, liver health.*

Good for both internal and external use.

Benefits:

100% Natural

Kosher Certified

Gluten Free

100% Pure Himalayan

Optimum Potency

Strong Antioxidant

Immune Support*

Skin, Cardiovascular & Liver Health*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.