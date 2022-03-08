Seabuck Wonders Pure Himalyn Sea Buckthorn Seed Oil 500mg Perspective: front
Seabuck Wonders Pure Himalyn Sea Buckthorn Seed Oil 500mg

60 ctUPC: 0067475678002
Product Details

Pure Himalayan Sea Buckthorn Seed Oil (supercritical extract) is made from certified organic sea buckthorn, containing more than 100 bioactive nutrients. The two essential fatty acids linolenic acid (Omega 3) and linoleic acid (Omega 6) are in an almost perfect 1:1 ratio. It is rich in vitamins E, A, B, and P, flavonoids, phytosterols, amino acids, serotonin, and 28 trace elements, including iron, zinc, calcium, magnesium, and selenium. High in antioxidants, great for white blood cell nurturing, it is widely used in immune support and skin, heart, cholesterol, digestive, liver health.*

Good for both internal and external use.

Benefits:

  • 100% Natural
  • Kosher Certified
  • Gluten Free
  • 100% Pure Himalayan
  • Optimum Potency
  • Strong Antioxidant
  • Immune Support*
  • Skin, Cardiovascular & Liver Health*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Organic
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Organic Sea Buckthorn Seed Oil , Linolenic Acid ( Omega 3 ) , Linolenic Acid ( Omega 6 ) , Linolenic Acid ( Omega 6 ) , Oleic Acid ( Omega 9 ) , Vitamin E , Other Ingredients : Kosher Gelatin .

Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
