Omega-7 Complete is made with the finest, certified organic, 100% pure, super-critical extract Himalayan Sea Buckthorn oil: berry oil containing more than 30% palmitoleic acid (Omega 7), seed oil that is high in Omega 3, 6, 9, vitamin A, E, and SOD (superoxide dismutase). Containing more than 190 bioactive nutrients and high in antioxidants, sea buckthorn oil is great for cell membrane nurturing and is widely used for skin, gastrointestinal, heart, liver, cholesterol, urinary, cervical health, and immune support.*

Benefits:

100% Natural

Non-GMO

Kosher Certified

Gluten Free

Pure Himalayan

Wide Spectrum Support*

Skin, Gastrointestinal, Heart & Liver Health*

Immune Support*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.