Seabuck Wonders Sea Buckthorn Oil Blend Capsules 500mg
Product Details
Omega-7 Complete is made with the finest, certified organic, 100% pure, super-critical extract Himalayan Sea Buckthorn oil: berry oil containing more than 30% palmitoleic acid (Omega 7), seed oil that is high in Omega 3, 6, 9, vitamin A, E, and SOD (superoxide dismutase). Containing more than 190 bioactive nutrients and high in antioxidants, sea buckthorn oil is great for cell membrane nurturing and is widely used for skin, gastrointestinal, heart, liver, cholesterol, urinary, cervical health, and immune support.*
Benefits:
- 100% Natural
- Non-GMO
- Kosher Certified
- Gluten Free
- Pure Himalayan
- Wide Spectrum Support*
- Skin, Gastrointestinal, Heart & Liver Health*
- Immune Support*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Organic Sea Buckthorn Oil , Organic Sea Buckthorn Berry Oil , Palmitoleic Acid ( Omega 7 ) , Oleic Acid ( Omega 9 ) , Linoleic Acid ( Omega 6 ) , Organic Sea Buckthorn Seed Oil , Linolenic Acid ( Omega 3 ) , Linoleic Acid ( Omega 6 ) , Oleic Acid ( Omega 9 ) , Vitamin E , Other Ingredients : Kosher Gelatin .
Allergen Info
Contains Beef and its Derivatives. Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More