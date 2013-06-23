Seabuck Wonders Sea Buckthorn Seed Oil
Product Details
Certified Organic Himalayan Sea Buckthorn seed oil (supercritical extract) is packed with more than 100 essential nutrients, including omegas 3, 6, and9, plusvitamins, minerals and flavonoids. High in antioxidants and great for white blood cell nurturing, it is widely used in immune support and skin, heart, cholesterol, digestive, and liver health.*
Benefits:
- Kosher, Vegan, GMO and Gluten Free
- USDA Organic
- Optimum Potency
- Supercritical Extract*
*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Linolenic Acid ( Omega 3 ) , Linoleic Acid ( Omega 6 ) , Oleic Acid ( Omega 9 ) , Vitamin E .
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More