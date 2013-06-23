Certified Organic Himalayan Sea Buckthorn seed oil (supercritical extract) is packed with more than 100 essential nutrients, including omegas 3, 6, and9, plusvitamins, minerals and flavonoids. High in antioxidants and great for white blood cell nurturing, it is widely used in immune support and skin, heart, cholesterol, digestive, and liver health.*

Benefits:

Kosher, Vegan, GMO and Gluten Free

USDA Organic

Optimum Potency

Supercritical Extract*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.