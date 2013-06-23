Seabuck Wonders Sea Buckthorn Seed Oil Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom

Seabuck Wonders Sea Buckthorn Seed Oil

1 ozUPC: 0067475678007
Purchase Options

Product Details

Certified Organic Himalayan Sea Buckthorn seed oil (supercritical extract) is packed with more than 100 essential nutrients, including omegas 3, 6, and9, plusvitamins, minerals and flavonoids. High in antioxidants and great for white blood cell nurturing, it is widely used in immune support and skin, heart, cholesterol, digestive, and liver health.*

Benefits:

  • Kosher, Vegan, GMO and Gluten Free
  • USDA Organic
  • Optimum Potency
  • Supercritical Extract*

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

Nutritional Information

Non GMO
Organic
Nutrition Facts
1.0 servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories
% Daily value*
Calcium0mg0%
Iron0mg0%
Vitamin A0International Unit0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Linolenic Acid ( Omega 3 ) , Linoleic Acid ( Omega 6 ) , Oleic Acid ( Omega 9 ) , Vitamin E .

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More