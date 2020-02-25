Cleans dirty engine parts internally by removing harmful gums, varnish, and carbon. Works and performs instantly. Cleans fuel injectors, carburetor jets, carbon, stabilizes fuels, lubes upper cylinder, removes moisture in fuel and oil, frees sticky lifters and rings, cleans PCV systems and catalytic converter odors. Cures hesitation, stalls, pings, and rough idle due to carbon build up.

Motor treatment additive for fuel and engine oil helps quiet noisy lifters and remove fuel deposits and oil residue.

100% pure petroleum. Use in all gasoline and diesel type engines, both 2 and 4 cycle.

Treats 3 critical areas: Gas tank, fuel systems, and crank case.

Oxygen sensor safe

For Peak performance, use Sea Foam every 2000 to 5000 miles

This item is banned in the following states: CA

