SeaGlass Wines Pinot Grigio White Wine
750 mLUPC: 0008520000579
Located in AISLE 2
SEAGLASS Pinot Grigio White Wine is a white wine that features aromas of lemongrass, grapefruit and honeysuckle that leads to decadent flavors of ripe pear, apple and hints of tangerine. A touch of minerality on the palate is balanced by mouthwatering acidity and a light, tart finish. The 2019 vintage of this dry white wine was awarded 90 points by the Tasting Panel in the July/August 2021 issue.
- Decadent flavors of ripe pear, apple and hints of tangerine with a touch of minerality
- Aromas of lemongrass, grapefruit and honeysuckle with mouthwatering acidity and a light, tart finish
- 2019 vintage was awarded 90 points by the Tasting Panel in the July/August 2021 issue
- Pair this white wine with seafood or Asian fare with a hint of spice
- Pinot Grigio wine sourced from the Central Coast of California
- Fermented at cold temperatures in stainless steel tanks
- One 750mL wine bottle of SEAGLASS Pinot Grigio White Wine, 13.7% ABV
Nutritional Information
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium5mg
Total Carbohydrate4g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
Potassium100mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
