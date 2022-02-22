SEAGLASS Pinot Grigio White Wine is a white wine that features aromas of lemongrass, grapefruit and honeysuckle that leads to decadent flavors of ripe pear, apple and hints of tangerine. A touch of minerality on the palate is balanced by mouthwatering acidity and a light, tart finish. The 2019 vintage of this dry white wine was awarded 90 points by the Tasting Panel in the July/August 2021 issue.

Pair this white wine with seafood or Asian fare with a hint of spice

Pinot Grigio wine sourced from the Central Coast of California

Fermented at cold temperatures in stainless steel tanks

One 750mL wine bottle of SEAGLASS Pinot Grigio White Wine, 13.7% ABV