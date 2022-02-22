SeaGlass Wines Pinot Grigio White Wine Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
SeaGlass Wines Pinot Grigio White Wine Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
SeaGlass Wines Pinot Grigio White Wine Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
SeaGlass Wines Pinot Grigio White Wine Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
SeaGlass Wines Pinot Grigio White Wine Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
SeaGlass Wines Pinot Grigio White Wine Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.

SeaGlass Wines Pinot Grigio White Wine

750 mLUPC: 0008520000579
Purchase Options
Located in AISLE 2

Product Details

SEAGLASS Pinot Grigio White Wine is a white wine that features aromas of lemongrass, grapefruit and honeysuckle that leads to decadent flavors of ripe pear, apple and hints of tangerine. A touch of minerality on the palate is balanced by mouthwatering acidity and a light, tart finish. The 2019 vintage of this dry white wine was awarded 90 points by the Tasting Panel in the July/August 2021 issue.

  • Decadent flavors of ripe pear, apple and hints of tangerine with a touch of minerality
  • Aromas of lemongrass, grapefruit and honeysuckle with mouthwatering acidity and a light, tart finish
  • 2019 vintage was awarded 90 points by the Tasting Panel in the July/August 2021 issue
  • Pair this white wine with seafood or Asian fare with a hint of spice
  • Pinot Grigio wine sourced from the Central Coast of California
  • Fermented at cold temperatures in stainless steel tanks
  • One 750mL wine bottle of SEAGLASS Pinot Grigio White Wine, 13.7% ABV

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size
Amount per serving
Calories120
% Daily value*
Total Fat0g0%
Saturated Fat0g0%
Polyunsaturated Fat0g
Monounsaturated Fat0g
Cholesterol0mg0%
Sodium5mg
Total Carbohydrate4g1%
Dietary Fiber0g0%
Sugar1g
Protein0g
Potassium100mg
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More