Ingredients

Squid, Bleached Wheat Flour, Soybean Oil, Water, Wheat Flour, Cornstarch, Powdered Egg Whites, Yellow Corn Flour, Contains Less Than 2% of the Following: Salt, Sugar, Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Modified Cornstarch, Garlic Powder, Yeast Extract, Whey Powder (A Milk Derivative), Yeast, Methylcellulose, Disodium Inosinate and Disodium Guanylate, Leavening (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Baking Soda), Sodium Alginate, Citric Acid, Paprika Oleoresin, Sodium Citrate, Sodium Carbonate.Sauce: Water, Tomatoes, Cream, Sugar, Parmesan and Romano Cheese [Pasteurized Part Skim Milk, Cheese Culture, Salt, Enzyme], Salt, Cornstarch, Red Bell Pepper Puree [Red Bell Pepper, Salt, Citric Acid], Garlic Powder, Skim Milk, Spices, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Onion Powder, Locust Bean Gum, Natural Flavor

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Molluscs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

