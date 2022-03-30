SeaPak Breaded Calamari with Sauce Perspective: front
SeaPak Breaded Calamari with Sauce
SeaPak Breaded Calamari with Sauce
SeaPak Breaded Calamari with Sauce
SeaPak Breaded Calamari with Sauce
SeaPak Breaded Calamari with Sauce

12 ozUPC: 0004132216848
Product Details

Delicious Seafood, Trusted Quality At SeaPak, seafood sustainability is our never-ending mission. We're proud of our ability to deliver the highest-quality, most-sustainable products available, conserve natural resources, and drive positive change in the industry, to ensure delicious seafood can be enjoyed by generations to come.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size10rings (85 g)
Amount per serving
Calories190
% Daily value*
Total Fat9g11.54%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol30mg10%
Sodium740mg32.17%
Total Carbohydrate21g7.64%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar1g
Protein8g
Calcium40mg4%
Iron1.8mg10%
Potassium160mg4%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Squid, Bleached Wheat Flour, Soybean Oil, Water, Wheat Flour, Cornstarch, Powdered Egg Whites, Yellow Corn Flour, Contains Less Than 2% of the Following: Salt, Sugar, Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Modified Cornstarch, Garlic Powder, Yeast Extract, Whey Powder (A Milk Derivative), Yeast, Methylcellulose, Disodium Inosinate and Disodium Guanylate, Leavening (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Baking Soda), Sodium Alginate, Citric Acid, Paprika Oleoresin, Sodium Citrate, Sodium Carbonate.Sauce: Water, Tomatoes, Cream, Sugar, Parmesan and Romano Cheese [Pasteurized Part Skim Milk, Cheese Culture, Salt, Enzyme], Salt, Cornstarch, Red Bell Pepper Puree [Red Bell Pepper, Salt, Citric Acid], Garlic Powder, Skim Milk, Spices, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Onion Powder, Locust Bean Gum, Natural Flavor

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Molluscs and Their Derivatives,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
