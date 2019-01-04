SeaPak™ Budweiser Beer Battered Cod Fillets Perspective: front
SeaPak™ Budweiser Beer Battered Cod Fillets Perspective: back
SeaPak™ Budweiser Beer Battered Cod Fillets Perspective: top
SeaPak™ Budweiser Beer Battered Cod Fillets Perspective: bottom
SeaPak™ Budweiser Beer Battered Cod Fillets

10 ozUPC: 0004132212644
Product Details

Delicious Seafood, Trusted QualityAt SeaPak, seafood sustainability is our never-ending mission. We're proud of our ability to deliver the highest-quality, most-sustainable products available, conserve natural resources, and drive positive change in the industry, to ensure delicious seafood can be enjoyed by generations to come.

Taste the Budweiser® DifferenceLike the same Budweiser® lager beer, this genuine line of seafood contains only the finest ingredients for a truly exceptional taste experience. SeaPak Executive Chefs, in conjunction with Budweiser® Brewmasters, have perfected this recipe, assuring you that your dinner experience is the best it can be. Taste the difference!

Committed to Sustainability.This product comes from a fishery that has been independently certified to the MSC's standard for a well-managed and sustainable fishery.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size2pieces (138 g)
Amount per serving
Calories320
% Daily value*
Total Fat15g19.23%
Saturated Fat2.5g12.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol30mg10%
Sodium710mg30.87%
Total Carbohydrate32g11.64%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar2g
Protein15g
Calcium10mg0%
Iron0.5mg2%
Potassium240mg6%
Vitamin D0.4mcg2%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Cod, Wheat Flour, Budweiser Lager Beer (Water, Barley Malt, Rice, Hops), Soybean Oil, Cornstarch, Yellow Corn Flour, Contains 2% or Less of Each of the Following: Beer Extract Powder, Dextrose, Garlic Powder, Leavening (Baking Soda, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate), Natural Flavor, Powdered Egg Whites, Salt, Sea Salt, Sugar, Water, Xanthan Gum, Yeast Extract, Yeast

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
