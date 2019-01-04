SeaPak™ Budweiser Beer Battered Cod Fillets
Product Details
Delicious Seafood, Trusted QualityAt SeaPak, seafood sustainability is our never-ending mission. We're proud of our ability to deliver the highest-quality, most-sustainable products available, conserve natural resources, and drive positive change in the industry, to ensure delicious seafood can be enjoyed by generations to come.
Taste the Budweiser® DifferenceLike the same Budweiser® lager beer, this genuine line of seafood contains only the finest ingredients for a truly exceptional taste experience. SeaPak Executive Chefs, in conjunction with Budweiser® Brewmasters, have perfected this recipe, assuring you that your dinner experience is the best it can be. Taste the difference!
Committed to Sustainability.This product comes from a fishery that has been independently certified to the MSC's standard for a well-managed and sustainable fishery.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Cod, Wheat Flour, Budweiser Lager Beer (Water, Barley Malt, Rice, Hops), Soybean Oil, Cornstarch, Yellow Corn Flour, Contains 2% or Less of Each of the Following: Beer Extract Powder, Dextrose, Garlic Powder, Leavening (Baking Soda, Sodium Aluminum Phosphate), Natural Flavor, Powdered Egg Whites, Salt, Sea Salt, Sugar, Water, Xanthan Gum, Yeast Extract, Yeast
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Eggs and Their Derivatives,Fish and Their Derivatives,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
