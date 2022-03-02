Ingredients

Shrimp, Wheat Flour, Soybean Oil, Coconut, Water, Corn Starch, Contains 2% or Less of Each of the Following: Garlic Powder, Leavening (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Natural Flavor, Onion Powder, Salt, Sodium Bisulfite (as A Preservative), Spice, Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Yeast Extract, Yeast Sauce: Sugar, Water, Orange Peel, Prepared Mustard (Mustard Seed Turmeric, Paprika, Garlic Powder), Horseradish, Orange Juice Concentrate, Pepper Sauce, Citric Acid, Xanthan Gum, Spices, Natural Orange Flavor (Dextrose, Corn Starch, Maltodextrin, Gum Arabic, Vitamin E), Natural Flavors, Salt, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Oleoresin Paprika

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Shellfish,Mustard and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

