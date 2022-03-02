SeaPak Jumbo Coconut Shrimp
Product Details
At SeaPak, seafood sustainability is our never-ending mission. We're proud of our ability to deliver the highest-quality, most sustainable products available, conserve natural resources, and drive positive change in the industry, to ensure delicious seafood can be enjoyed by generations to come. Committed to sustainability best Aquaculture Practices Certified®. Best Aquaculture Practices certification standards require companies to comprehensively address environmental and social responsibility, animal welfare, food safety, and traceability throughout their operations.
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
Shrimp, Wheat Flour, Soybean Oil, Coconut, Water, Corn Starch, Contains 2% or Less of Each of the Following: Garlic Powder, Leavening (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Natural Flavor, Onion Powder, Salt, Sodium Bisulfite (as A Preservative), Spice, Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Yeast Extract, Yeast Sauce: Sugar, Water, Orange Peel, Prepared Mustard (Mustard Seed Turmeric, Paprika, Garlic Powder), Horseradish, Orange Juice Concentrate, Pepper Sauce, Citric Acid, Xanthan Gum, Spices, Natural Orange Flavor (Dextrose, Corn Starch, Maltodextrin, Gum Arabic, Vitamin E), Natural Flavors, Salt, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Oleoresin Paprika
Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Shellfish,Mustard and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.
Disclaimer
