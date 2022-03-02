SeaPak Jumbo Coconut Shrimp Perspective: front
SeaPak Jumbo Coconut Shrimp Perspective: back
SeaPak Jumbo Coconut Shrimp Perspective: left
SeaPak Jumbo Coconut Shrimp Perspective: right
SeaPak Jumbo Coconut Shrimp Perspective: top
SeaPak Jumbo Coconut Shrimp Perspective: bottom
SeaPak Jumbo Coconut Shrimp

18 ozUPC: 0004132210920
Located in SEAFOOD

Product Details

At SeaPak, seafood sustainability is our never-ending mission. We're proud of our ability to deliver the highest-quality, most sustainable products available, conserve natural resources, and drive positive change in the industry, to ensure delicious seafood can be enjoyed by generations to come. Committed to sustainability best Aquaculture Practices Certified®. Best Aquaculture Practices certification standards require companies to comprehensively address environmental and social responsibility, animal welfare, food safety, and traceability throughout their operations.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size4shrimp (102 g)
Amount per serving
Calories260
% Daily value*
Total Fat14g21.54%
Saturated Fat5g25%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol50mg16.67%
Sodium530mg22.08%
Total Carbohydrate26g8.67%
Dietary Fiber2g8%
Sugar10g
Protein7g
Calcium20mg2%
Iron0.72mg4%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Shrimp, Wheat Flour, Soybean Oil, Coconut, Water, Corn Starch, Contains 2% or Less of Each of the Following: Garlic Powder, Leavening (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Sodium Bicarbonate), Natural Flavor, Onion Powder, Salt, Sodium Bisulfite (as A Preservative), Spice, Sugar, Sunflower Oil, Yeast Extract, Yeast Sauce: Sugar, Water, Orange Peel, Prepared Mustard (Mustard Seed Turmeric, Paprika, Garlic Powder), Horseradish, Orange Juice Concentrate, Pepper Sauce, Citric Acid, Xanthan Gum, Spices, Natural Orange Flavor (Dextrose, Corn Starch, Maltodextrin, Gum Arabic, Vitamin E), Natural Flavors, Salt, Lemon Juice Concentrate, Oleoresin Paprika

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Shellfish,Mustard and its Derivatives,Coconuts and Their Derivatives,Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
