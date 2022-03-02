SeaPak™ Oven Crispy Butterfly Shrimp Family Size Perspective: front
Hover to Zoom
SeaPak™ Oven Crispy Butterfly Shrimp Family Size Perspective: back
Hover to Zoom
SeaPak™ Oven Crispy Butterfly Shrimp Family Size Perspective: left
Hover to Zoom
SeaPak™ Oven Crispy Butterfly Shrimp Family Size Perspective: right
Hover to Zoom
SeaPak™ Oven Crispy Butterfly Shrimp Family Size Perspective: top
Hover to Zoom
SeaPak™ Oven Crispy Butterfly Shrimp Family Size Perspective: bottom
Hover to Zoom
Item 1 of 6 is selected.

SeaPak™ Oven Crispy Butterfly Shrimp Family Size

20 ozUPC: 0004132210912
Purchase Options
Located in SEAFOOD

Product Details

Plump and juicy butterfly shrimp in an oven crispy breadcrumb coating.

Nutritional Information

OptUP Nutrition
Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size7shrimp (85 g)
Amount per serving
Calories220
% Daily value*
Total Fat11g16.92%
Saturated Fat2g10%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol65mg21.67%
Sodium330mg13.75%
Total Carbohydrate19g6.33%
Dietary Fiber1g4%
Sugar1g
Protein11g
Calcium40mg4%
Iron1.4mg7.78%
Vitamin A0Number of International Units0%
Vitamin C0mg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Shrimp, Bleached Wheat Flour, Soybean Oil, Wheat Flour, Water, Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Barley Malt, Niacin, Iron as Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Contains 2% or Less of Each of the Following: Citric Acid, Dextrose, Disodium Inosinate and Disodium Guanylate, Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Barley Malt, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Garlic Powder, Guar Gum, Leavening (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Baking Soda), Methylcellulose, Modified Corn Starch, Paprika Oleoresin, Salt, Sodium Alginate, Sodium Bisulfite (as A Preservative), Sodium Tripolyphosphate (To Retain Moisture), Sugar, Whey Powder, Yeast, Yellow Corn Flour

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Shellfish,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More