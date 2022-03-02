Ingredients

Shrimp, Bleached Wheat Flour, Soybean Oil, Wheat Flour, Water, Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Barley Malt, Niacin, Iron as Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Contains 2% or Less of Each of the Following: Citric Acid, Dextrose, Disodium Inosinate and Disodium Guanylate, Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Barley Malt, Niacin, Reduced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Garlic Powder, Guar Gum, Leavening (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Baking Soda), Methylcellulose, Modified Corn Starch, Paprika Oleoresin, Salt, Sodium Alginate, Sodium Bisulfite (as A Preservative), Sodium Tripolyphosphate (To Retain Moisture), Sugar, Whey Powder, Yeast, Yellow Corn Flour

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Shellfish,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More