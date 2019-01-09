Ingredients

Shrimp, Bleached Wheat Flour, Soybean Oil, Enriched Bleached Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Ion as Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Yellow Corn Flour, Modified Cornstarch, Contains Less Than 2% of the Following: Citric Acid, Dextrose, Disodium Inosinate and Disodium Guanylate, Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Redeuced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Garlic Powder, Leavening (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Baking Soda), Methylcellulose, Paprika Oleoresin, Salt, Sodium Alginate, Sodium Bisulfite (as A Preservative), Sodium Tripolyphosphate (To Retain Moisture), Sugar, Whey Powder, Yeast

Allergen Info

Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Shellfish,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer

Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website. You are responsible ... Read More