SeaPak Oven Crispy Popcorn Shrimp
SeaPak Oven Crispy Popcorn Shrimp Perspective: back
SeaPak Oven Crispy Popcorn Shrimp Perspective: left
SeaPak Oven Crispy Popcorn Shrimp Perspective: right
SeaPak Oven Crispy Popcorn Shrimp Perspective: top
SeaPak Oven Crispy Popcorn Shrimp

18 ozUPC: 0004132210855
Product Details

Crispy and delicious shrimp with an award winning breading system.

Nutritional Information

Nutrition Facts
servings per container
Serving size15shrimp (85 g)
Amount per serving
Calories230
% Daily value*
Total Fat11g14.1%
Saturated Fat1.5g7.5%
Trans Fat0g
Cholesterol60mg20%
Sodium560mg24.35%
Total Carbohydrate22g8%
Dietary Fiber1g3.57%
Sugar2g
Protein10g
Calcium30mg2%
Iron0.9mg6%
Potassium130mg2%
Vitamin D0mcg0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
Shrimp, Bleached Wheat Flour, Soybean Oil, Enriched Bleached Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Ion as Ferrous Sulfate, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Water, Yellow Corn Flour, Modified Cornstarch, Contains Less Than 2% of the Following: Citric Acid, Dextrose, Disodium Inosinate and Disodium Guanylate, Enriched Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Niacin, Redeuced Iron, Thiamine Mononitrate, Riboflavin, Folic Acid), Garlic Powder, Leavening (Sodium Acid Pyrophosphate, Baking Soda), Methylcellulose, Paprika Oleoresin, Salt, Sodium Alginate, Sodium Bisulfite (as A Preservative), Sodium Tripolyphosphate (To Retain Moisture), Sugar, Whey Powder, Yeast

Allergen Info
Contains Wheat and Their Derivatives,Sulfur Dioxide and Sulfits,Other gluten Containing Grain and Gluten Containing Grain Products,Soybean and its Derivatives,Shellfish,Milk and its Derivatives,Corn and Its Derivatives.

Disclaimer
