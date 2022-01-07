Seapoint Farms Barbeque Mighty Lil' Lentils Perspective: front
Seapoint Farms Barbeque Mighty Lil' Lentils Perspective: back
Seapoint Farms Barbeque Mighty Lil' Lentils Perspective: left
Seapoint Farms Barbeque Mighty Lil' Lentils Perspective: right
Seapoint Farms Barbeque Mighty Lil' Lentils Perspective: top
Seapoint Farms Barbeque Mighty Lil' Lentils

5 ozUPC: 0071157500621
Product Details

Sometimes bigger isn't better. Behold - the Mighty Lil' Lentil, everyone's superhero snack. We've taken this nutritional powerhouse and created a variety of delicious bold flavors. Our artisan crafted small batches of lentils are truly sustainable, versatile and nutrient rich. Pair with your favorite beverage (wink wink), add to salads and trail mixes or eat straight out of the bag. So, hop on the lentil train. Enjoy life... Eat well.

  • 5g Plant Based Protein
  • Allergen Friendly
  • Fueled By Plant Based Protein

Nutritional Information

Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
4.5 About servings per container
Serving size1/4 cup
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g9%
Sodium220mg10%
Total Carbohydrate16g6%
Protein5g0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.

Ingredients
LENTILS, SAFFLOWER OIL AND/OR SUNFLOWER OIL, SUGAR, TOMATO POWDER, SALT, BROWN SUGAR, MALTODEXTRIN, PINEAPPLE JUICE SOLIDS, TAPIOCA MALTODEXTRIN, VINEGAR, SPICES, MALIC ACID, GARLIC POWDER, MOLASSES, TAMARIND EXTRACT, NATURAL SMOKE FLAVOR

Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.

Disclaimer
Actual product packaging and materials may contain additional and/or different ingredient, nutritional, or proper usage information than the information displayed on our website.