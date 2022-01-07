Sometimes bigger isn't better. Behold - the Mighty Lil' Lentil, everyone's superhero snack. We've taken this nutritional powerhouse and created a variety of delicious bold flavors. Our artisan crafted small batches of lentils are truly sustainable, versatile and nutrient rich. Pair with your favorite beverage (wink wink), add to salads and trail mixes or eat straight out of the bag. So, hop on the lentil train. Enjoy life... Eat well.

5g Plant Based Protein

Allergen Friendly

Fueled By Plant Based Protein