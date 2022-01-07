Seapoint Farms Barbeque Mighty Lil' Lentils
Product Details
Sometimes bigger isn't better. Behold - the Mighty Lil' Lentil, everyone's superhero snack. We've taken this nutritional powerhouse and created a variety of delicious bold flavors. Our artisan crafted small batches of lentils are truly sustainable, versatile and nutrient rich. Pair with your favorite beverage (wink wink), add to salads and trail mixes or eat straight out of the bag. So, hop on the lentil train. Enjoy life... Eat well.
- 5g Plant Based Protein
- Allergen Friendly
- Fueled By Plant Based Protein
Nutritional Information
Ingredients
LENTILS, SAFFLOWER OIL AND/OR SUNFLOWER OIL, SUGAR, TOMATO POWDER, SALT, BROWN SUGAR, MALTODEXTRIN, PINEAPPLE JUICE SOLIDS, TAPIOCA MALTODEXTRIN, VINEGAR, SPICES, MALIC ACID, GARLIC POWDER, MOLASSES, TAMARIND EXTRACT, NATURAL SMOKE FLAVOR
Allergen Info
Free from Does Not Contain Declaration Obligatory Allergens.
Disclaimer
