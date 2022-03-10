Hover to Zoom
Seapoint Farms Cinnamon Sugar Mighty Lil' Lentils
5 ozUPC: 0071157500623
Product Details
Sometimes bigger isn't better. Behold - the mighty lil' lentil, everyone's superhero snack. We've taken this nutritional powerhouse and created a variety of delicious bold flavors. Our artisan crafted small batches of lentils are truly sustainable, versatile and nutrient rich. Pair with your favorite beverage (wink wink), add to salads and trail mixes or eat straight out of the bag. So, hop on the lentil train. Enjoy life... Eat well.
- 5g Plant-Based Protein
- Allergen Friendly
- Fueled By Plant Based Protein
Nutritional Information
Kosher
Non GMO
Nutrition Facts
4.5 About servings per container
Serving size1/4 cup
Amount per serving
Calories150
% Daily value*
Total Fat7g9%
Sodium45mg2%
Total Carbohydrate17g6%
Protein5g0%
*The % Daily Value (DV) tells you how much a nutrient in a serving of food contributes to a daily diet. 2,000 calories a day is used for general nutrition advice.
Ingredients
ALLERGEN FRIENDLY
Allergen Info
Free from Tree Nuts and Their Derivatives.
Disclaimer
