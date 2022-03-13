Mighty Lil' lentils are fueled by plant based protein. Perfect snack, salad topper, addition to any trail mix, or enjoyed straight out of the bag. Mighty Lil' lentils Pink Himalayan Salt – Dusted with the perfect amount of salt. Lentils naturally cater to a variety of specialty diets, including gluten-free, vegetarian and allergen- friendly. Lentils can be considered both a protein and a vegetable. Mighty Lil’ Lentils are rich in dietary fiber and boast 5g of Plant Based Protein per serving. Lentil crops need very little water and don’t require chemical fertilizer or burning between growing seasons. They’re a whole food source with a low carbon footprint and have a low reliance on fossil fuels. Lentils are loaded with potassium, folate, iron and fiber.

Vegan

Gluten Free

Kosher

Non GMO Verified